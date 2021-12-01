Beefeater Gin hires agency to run seasonal consumer campaign

Instinct, which already works with other Pernod Ricard UK brands such as Aberlour Whisky and Plymouth Gin, will also handle influencer and talent relations for the Beefeater brand, which includes Beefeater London Dry Gin and the Beefeater Distillery.

Instinct has also been briefed on a creative campaign taking place in the first part of 2022 which aims to bring Beefeater’s creative platform, ‘The Spirit of London’, to life.

Instinct founder and managing director Jonathan Kirkby said: “We’ve been working with the team over at Pernod Ricard UK for nearly five years now, and we’re delighted to strengthen the relationship by taking on one of its biggest brands.”

He added: “Beefeater is a true icon of the gin world, and the coverage we have achieved so far has helped cement that within the media. We were delighted to pitch a bigger piece of creative that ticked all boxes for the brand team, so we’re looking forward to rolling it out in the early part of 2022.”

Last year, Pernod Ricard UK added Exposure, Instinct, Talker Tailor Trouble Maker and The Romans to its consumer PR roster.

Aurelie Kane, Pernod Ricard UK communications and corporate affairs director, said at the time: “We want to further strengthen our position in the UK market, by tapping into social occasions and championing a world of conviviality.”