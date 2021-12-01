Exclusive: Peretti Comms managing partner to launch luxury agency next year

Victoria Henson (pictured), who has spent a decade at Peretti, will open Sekoya Communications in January 2022, with many of Peretti’s key clients transferring across. These include luxury hotel group Dorchester Collection, Terre Blanche Golf and Spa Resort, Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo, Groupe Floirat and Heesen Yachts.

Henson, who will be sole owner and managing director of Sekoya, told PRWeek: “I’m extremely grateful to continue working with exceptional clients who are following me as the communications sector continues to evolve, and as we enter this next chapter.

She added: “I’m also tremendously thankful to Francoise Peretti, a true inspiration and a leading entrepreneur in the luxury PR sector. I certainly have some big shoes to fill.”

Henson said Sekoya would be “a multilingual PR and communications agency that will provide bespoke campaigns and services internationally, specialising in luxury PR.”

The firm will be based in Piccadilly, London, but will work across the UK and US markets, with projects in UAE and Germany.

Peretti’s senior account director Lauren O’Neill will also move to Sekoya, which is also looking to recruit a handful of staff.

Francoise Peretti, who founded the eponymous agency in 1993, has decided to pursue new educational activities abroad with her company, although it will remain based in London.

She said, “Victoria Henson has been an integral part of the success of Peretti over the past decade. I am extremely proud of her and I wish her much success for the future.”

Born and educated in Paris, Henson is an avid linguist and appears in the 2021 PRWeek PowerBook Top 10 Luxury Agency Comms Professionals.