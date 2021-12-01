Quorn appoints agency to promote health and environmental benefits

Evergreen PR will help communicate scientific research into the health and environmental benefits of Quorn’s mycoprotein-based products.

Leigh Greenwood, founder and managing director of Evergreen PR, said: “We are so pleased to be working with Quorn Nutrition and to have such a fantastic brief. This work will allow us to play to our strategic and creative strengths while improving the health of people and the planet.

“Our mission of transforming health through exceptional outcomes-driving communication is something that a growing number of professionals and health organisations want to be part of.”

Evergreen adds the vegetarian and vegan food brand to a roster of clients that includes the British Tinnitus Association and Ascenti.

Tess Kelly, sustainable development manager for Quorn Nutrition, said: “We are really excited to be working with Evergreen PR and know that this will be a brilliant partnership.

“They have already demonstrated great vision, knowledge and passion and there is clearly a deep interest in understanding and solving complex problems. We have been inspired by their approach and can’t wait to see some of our campaigns come to fruition.”