Movers & Shakers: H+K, Ruder Finn, and more

Ruder Finn has appointed Adeline Phun (pictured above) to general manager of Ruder Finn Malaysia. She will oversee the agency’s operations and be responsible for expanding the firm’s integrated services and reinforcing reputation and crisis management capabilities within the market. Prior to this, Phun was the general manager of Rantau Golin where she advised clients in the areas of integrated communications, reputation management and media relations across the healthcare, financial, corporate, technology, mobility and FMCG sectors. In her new role, she will report to Ruder Finn’s Asia-Pacific CEO Elan Shou. Visa, 3M, Fonterra, Kenanga Investment Bank and MYNIC are some of Ruder Finn Malaysia’s key clients.

Hill+Knowlton Strategies India has named Srinivas Vunnava as director of public affairs and government relations. Working closely with CEO Abhishek Gulyani, Vunnava will build on H+K’s integrated communications expertise to help clients manage potential legislative, regulatory, and public policy dynamics in India. He will also be involved in policy advocacy, research, and enterprise sustainability service offerings.

The Public Relations Institute of Australi (PRIA) has elected Shane Allison as its national president and Helen Hutchings as deputy national president. Allison, who runs PR agency Public Address, has served on the PRIA’s board as NSW President and most recently as treasurer. Hutchings has been elected to a historic third term as deputy president to drive the ongoing member consultation to consider the most appropriate identity for the association. She is a group executive director with Phillips Group in Queensland.

The Ogilvy Network ANZ appointed Toby Talbot as chief creative officer. He joins from DDB-owned 14 in Barcelona, where he is currently CCO. Prior to locating to Spain last year, he was CCO of Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand for three years. He has also held roles as CCO of DDB Sydney and group ECD at DDB New Zealand. Talbot will be responsible for The Ogilvy Network’s creative offering across all four Ogilvy offices: Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Auckland, including Designworks in New Zealand. He will also oversee creative output across all business units: advertising, PR, experience, health, and growth and innovation. He starts his new role in mid January.