true[X] + Gimbal hires Christa Carone as president and Laurel Rossi as CMO

LOS ANGELES: Ad tech company true[X] + Gimbal has appointed Christa Carone as president and Laurel Rossi as CMO, effective November 4.

Based in New York, they report to true[X] + Gimbal CEO Scott Dillon. Carone replaced Pooja Midha, who left the company in March to join Comcast Advertising as chief growth officer; and Rossi replaced Christian Borges, who left the company earlier this year, according to a true[X] + Gimbal spokesperson.

In their new roles across both organizations, Carone focuses on improving and increasing business, while Rossi leads marketing.

TrueX, also known as true[X], is a connected TV, desktop and mobile advertising company that uses interactive video-ad technology. Gimbal focuses on mobile advertising, push notifications, location-based technology and ad services.

In September 2020, the Walt Disney Co. sold true[X] to Gimbal, for reportedly less than $100 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. Each company operates as a separate business.

In a release, Dillon said the new hires support the company’s commitment to further the use of technology and data to interact with consumers in more relevant and meaningful ways.

Before joining true[X] + Gimbal, Carone served as president at CSM Sport & Entertainment, a marketing consultancy, from January 2020 until March 2021.

CSM Sport & Entertainment has not replaced Carone as president. A company spokesperson added, “We are delighted by and congratulate [Carone] on her new role.”

Carone’s experience includes working as president for Group Nine Media; COO of Group SJR; and EVP, marketing and communications at Fidelity Investment. She also spent nearly 17 years at Xerox, where she ultimately became corporate VP and CMO.

Carone pointed to the need to respect consumers’ attention, time and privacy.

“The entire industry has a responsibility to value these fundamentals in much more progressive ways,” she said. “We’re doing just that through Gimbal and true[X] and the connective tissue between the two organizations.”

Rossi came to the company from Organic, an Omnicom digital agency, where she had joined as its first chief partnerships officer in March 2020. She also worked as CMO at Omnicom’s OMD.

Her experiences include serving as CMO at Publicis Groupe’s Rauxa, president of Havas StratFarm and MD at Havas Life. She also was an MD and president at Hill Holiday, where she worked for nine years.