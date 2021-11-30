Comms lessons from the ultimate crisis, a podcast sponsored by Real Chemistry

The importance of scientific communications has never been more evident as it is now. A major reason stems from the myriad comms pitfalls that appeared during COVID-19, particularly the early days.
From real-time information challenges to opinions being misinterpreted as fact, Real Chemistry’s Jennifer Gottlieb dissects the root of the COVID-19 comms problems that kept leaders such as her so busy from the get-go.
When she confronts a particularly difficult scenario, one of the first questions she asks – Is this a crisis or a PR crisis? Knowing that answer impacts the response tremendously. This is just one of numerous bits of valuable counsel offered throughout the podcast.
Aaron Rodgers. Healthcare choices made along political leanings. The important of “insight integration.” All these topics — and more — are tackled during Gottlieb’s podcast with PRWeek managing editor Gideon Fidelzeid. We welcome you to listen in.