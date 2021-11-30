Global staffing business ManpowerGroup appoints PR agency

Red Havas is tasked with positioning ManpowerGroup as the first port of call for insights into the UK labour market, hiring trends and the future of work.

The UK account extends ManpowerGroup’s existing relationship with the agency, which already handles its global PR strategy and North America PR.

ManpowerGroup UK's brands include Experis, Talent Solutions and Brook Street.

Rachael Sansom, Red Havas London managing director, said: “We’re extremely proud to be extending our relationship with ManpowerGroup by welcoming ManpowerGroup UK and Right Management onto our client roster.

She added: “The UK’s labour market is currently experiencing its biggest shake-up since the Industrial Revolution, which provides a wealth of PR opportunities to showcase exactly what the business has to offer during this unprecedented time. We’re currently developing plans which will encourage a bolder and more consistent approach in a bid to drive increased media coverage and awareness.”

Savannah Dixon (pictured), head of comms at ManpowerGroup UK, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have Red Havas on board as our PR partner and bolster our public relations programme.

“With the support of Red Havas we’re looking forward to pushing the news agenda even further. The team’s thought leadership and executive positioning pitch really brought to life how we can lead the conversation around workforce solutions.”