Daily Mail head of PR made redundant when Geordie Greig departed

Jon Wynne-Jones was appointed by Geordie Greig three years ago to oversee all external comms for the Daily Mail. He worked on external comms for the i newspaper and Metro, also part of DMG Media.

PRWeek understands that Greig, who envisaged a strong role for PR at the Mail, set Wynne-Jones the task of detoxifying the brand’s image, as well as promoting its campaigning journalism.

The head of PR reported to Greig himself, as well as chief marketing officer Roland Agambar.

During Wynne-Jones’ tenure, the Daily Mail built a relationship with one of its fiercest critics, campaign group Stop Funding Hate, which resulted in the latter removing front page stories it had previously posted on its social media account.

He also promoted the Mail’s campaigns to supply frontline health workers with PPE and the Mail Force campaign to get laptops to children who were learning from home at the height of the pandemic.

New broom

But Wynne-Jones’ job was closely tied with Greig’s, and he was made redundant when Ted Verity was appointed as the Daily Mail’s editor two weeks ago.

PRWeek understands that the Daily Mail does not intend to appoint a new head of PR. DMG Media’s head of internal comms, Cindy Yau, and Mail Online head of comms Katie Byrne remain in post.

Commenting on his departure on social media, Wynne-Jones said: “I feel immensely proud of what we have achieved and how we have genuinely sought to make newspapers a force for good. Under Geordie Greig, not only did the paper become the biggest-seller in the country and win Newspaper of the Year two years running, but we made a real difference…and built relationships with people who had been our opponents, most notably Stop Funding Hate.”