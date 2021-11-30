Condé Nast PR manager joins Franses to lead media relations

Sophie Mitchell will act as Franses' senior contact for clients and the media, as well as directing, mentoring and supporting the team.

At Condé Nast, she worked across all its UK titles, including Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller and Tatler,

Prior to the media company, Mitchell worked for agencies including Burson-Marsteller, Teneo and MSL and specialised in corporate and consumer PR.

Mitchell said: “It's great to have joined Franses, not only to work alongside the fantastic people at the agency, but to be solely focused on communications that deliver social impact and working with clients that are coming to the table with sustainable solutions.”

She added: “On the back of COP26, which saw us moving from icebergs to art projections to electric racing, I’ve certainly joined a busy team. You can really see the passion that flows from the clients into the work we do and the content that our audience engages with – and that passion is already making a real-world difference."

Chloe Franses, chief executive and founder of Franses, said: “We are so excited that Sophie has joined us, bringing her incredible experience from Condé Nast to help our clients do well by doing good.”

Speaking ahead of the COP26 summit last month, she said agencies must avoid what she described as the ‘COP Flop’ by using their skills to influence clients to find global solutions to climate change.

Franses said her agency, which was ranked 107th in the PRWeek Top 150 Consultancies 2021, had enjoyed a “very successful second half” of 2021 working with new clients in farming, entertainment and the arts.

She added: “We are now looking ahead to 2022 and expanding our team following new client wins. We can’t wait to see what the new year brings.”