Onyx Health appoints head of content and chief storyteller amid strong growth

Lindsay Gill has joined Onyx Health as head of content from aerospace technology firm CAV Systems, where she was marketing manager. She has more than 15 years of experience in marketing and comms, in a career that has encompassed roles at organisations ranging from Sunderland AFC to the Centre for Process Innovation.

Benjamin Park, who has joined the agency as chief storyteller and digital strategist, was previously a senior account strategist at Newcastle-based digital marketing agency Curtis Gabriel.

The two appointments have been prompted by a year of record income growth and international client expansion and will strengthen Onyx Health's expertise in digital content, according to the agency.

Fee income doubled

Onyx Health said it had more than doubled its fee income, and increased its staff from 13 at the start of the pandemic to 26, due to a number of new international client accounts. The agency is working with Bayer, Formathotics and Clinigen, among others.

It cites its partnership with US-based agency Jeff Winton Associates as a key factor in its growth. This enables Onyx Health to help JWA’s blue-chip US clients break into the European market, while JWA can service Onyx Health clients stateside.

Trevor Pill, executive director at Onyx Health, said: “It's been an incredible year for the agency. We have doubled in size, despite the challenging operating conditions caused by the pandemic. Our ethos has always been that we would thrive and not just survive, and we've done just that.”

He added: “Lindsay and Benjamin bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the team that will turbo charge the digital and strategic content services we can offer to our clients.”

Click here to subscribe to the FREE pharma and healthcare comms bulletin to receive dedicated healthcare news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the pharma and healthcare comms bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com