Metro Bank hires two agencies for community-based projects

Cow has already produced Metro Bank’s ‘Back to the Future’ report and will work on further projects.

Meanwhile, Launch’s first project will showcase the role of Metro Bank and its colleagues in communities up and down the country in an integrated execution involving research, experiential, content and local store activation.

The Launch team of six will be led by the agency's chief operating officer, Juliet Cameron, and head of media, Yasmin Khostovan.

Johnny Pitt, the founder of Launch, said: “When you mention Metro Bank, you think of a challenger brand, famous for ripping up convention, coin machines and dog bowls. The bank has moved on massively over the last few years and the community story is a fun, relevant and important one to tell.”

The Cow team will be led by agency founder Sian Morgan and creative directors Matt Wilcock and Mark Perkins.

Morgan said: “Metro Bank’s disruptive approach and challenger mindset matches our longstanding, brand-building creative work for household names in the personal finance sector. We’re excited to be working with Metro Bank and have big plans lined up to help put a smile back on people’s faces."

Cow counts Heineken, Spare Room and David Lloyd Clubs among its client brands, while Launch works with companies such as BP, Wagamama and Hyundai.

Tina Coates, corporate affairs director at Metro Bank, said: “After a competitive pitch, we are delighted to be working with Cow and Launch on a series of community-based projects.

“Both agencies have demonstrated a great understanding of our business with creative and ingenious ideas which we look forward to bringing to life. As we emerge from the pandemic, Metro Bank’s role at the heart of local communities is greater and more important than ever, and we’re keen to step up our consumer engagement.”