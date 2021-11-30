R. Agency hires former Frank director as MD

Laura Jones, who has joined R. Agency as managing director, was previously managing director of Frank PR Australia, and prior to that a director at Frank in London, and has held senior roles at Karmarama and Ogilvy.

In her new role, she will report to R. Agency founder Rebecca Ridge.

Jones said: “R. Agency has one of the best client rosters in the industry and the opportunity to work on brands like Hinge, Calm and What3Words doesn’t come along very often. R. Agency has an exciting future ahead and I’m delighted to be a part of it.”

Commenting on the hire, Ridge said: “Following another year of double-digit growth, it’s the right time in R. Agency’s evolution to introduce this role.

“Not only does Laura come with years of experience and a fantastic track record, she has the energy we need to continue our rapid expansion. She’s a real find and I’m excited to see what the coming years bring.”

R. Agency was recently rebranded from Rebecca Abigail PR, which launched in 2013 with Tinder as a founding client.

Earlier this month R. Agency launched the RAW Foundation, which will pledge a percentage of agency profits into community-led projects.