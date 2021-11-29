Joe Mandacina moves from Cerner to lead comms at Northwestern Mutual

MILWAUKEE: Joe Mandacina left his role as chief communications officer at Cerner to step into the same position at financial services company Northwestern Mutual on Monday.

Based at the company headquarters in Milwaukee, he is reporting to Aditi Javeri Gokhale, EVP, chief commercial officer and president for investment products and services. In this newly created role, Mandacina will supervise approximately 100 employees.

Northwestern Mutual is a financial services company that provides wealth and asset advisory services and products, including insurance, annuities and investment options.

Mandacina will lead the company narrative and communications strategy, driving key initiatives, elevating audience engagement, amplifying the brand and internally and externally managing the company’s reputation, according to a company spokesperson.

Previously, three executives, Jennifer Ryan, VP of strategic comms and public relations; Aaron Peterka, VP of strategic comms; and Mick Trevey, VP of strategic communications handled many of the duties and responsibilities of the CCO role. They are maintaining their positions and job titles, reporting to Mandacina.

The spokesperson said that Mandacina will also be an internal influencer, providing essential strategic communications counsel to members of the senior leadership team.

Mandacina said he was looking forward to joining Northwestern, noting its heritage, brand and reputation for helping clients achieve financial security.

Johnny Luu will assume Mandacina’s prior position in the top comms role at health information tech services, device and hardware company Cerner on January 5. He joined the company from Google Health.

Prior to Cerner, Mandacina worked at Sprint for more than 24 years. He started as a brand manager for consumer marketing in 1991 and took on positions of increasing responsibility until ultimately working as VP of corporate comms and public relations.

Northwestern Mutual earned $31.1 billion in total revenue in 2020, an improvement of about 4% from the year prior, as well as 2020 net income of $425 million, down from $1.3 billion in 2019.