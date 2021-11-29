Whitty and Vallance top health-tech influencer list

The Tyto Tech 500 Power List, released today, reveals the top 10 health tech influencers across the UK, France and Germany.

England's chief medical officer leads the top 10, and is sixth on the list of 100 tech influencers from various sectors across the three countries, while Vallance, the Government's chief scientific adviser, is in second place.

In third place is German health minister Jens Spahn.

UK health secretary Sajid Javid is in fourth place, followed by cancer expert Professor Karol Sikora, in fifth.







The individuals on the list have been selected as a result of a scoring exercise in which researchers have assessed their social media standing, online visibility and traditional earned media presence.

“In an era marked by a virus that has created a global pandemic, the role of epidemiologists, immunologists and many other health experts has been vital,” the report said.







A “strong media presence” has turned experts such as Professor Chris Whitty “into some of the most influential figures of the past year”, it said.

Further down the list of health tech influencers is Sarah Boseley, health editor at The Guardian, in sixth place, and BBC health correspondent Nick Triggle in seventh.

Dr Matt Morgan, an intensive care doctor, author and lead for critical care research for Wales, is in eighth place.

Business leader Ian Jones and BBC science journalist Zaria Gorvett place ninth and tenth, respectively.







Zoë Clark, senior partner and head of media and Influence at Tyto, commented: “The high ranking of individuals who’ve been so instrumental in navigating us through the pandemic shows the extent to which relevance plays a role in us deciding who we deem to be influential.”

The health tech list is part of a wider top 500 that looks at 17 different sectors, ranging from green tech to fintech.

Sir Richard Branson tops the overall list, followed by Stephen Fry in second place and travel journalist Simon Calder in third.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE pharma and healthcare comms bulletin to receive dedicated healthcare news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the pharma and healthcare comms bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com