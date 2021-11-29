GB News debuts ad campaign following London Advertising appointment

London Advertising has launched a campaign for GB News that name-checks political correctness and the BBC, asserting the fledgling network asks the questions viewers would ask.

Created by London Advertising – which beat an unnamed agency to the account – it marks the first advertising campaign for the controversial free-to-view news channel.

With the agency appointed in early November, the campaign has seen a quick turnaround. The work, which is running across out-of-home and in print, makes claims such as “GB News. Not PC News” and “We ask the questions you’d ask. BBC News doesn’t”.

According to Michael Moszynski, chief executive officer of London Advertising, this is the first advertising campaign for a national broadcaster that targets consumers outside London – where GB News clearly sees its core audience. The agency commissioned research by Yonder, which surveyed over 2,000 people and found 66% of respondents agreed that television news was dominated by the London media bubble.

Moszynski defended the mention of BBC News in the ads, and said: “As a challenger brand, you attack the incumbent, in the same way that Virgin attacked British Airways when they came on the scene.”

GB News has been riddled with controversy since its launch date. Big brands such as Kopparberg, Specsavers and Sainsbury's pulled or paused their advertising on the channel after attracting criticism. Campaigns by Stop Funding hate and Led by Donkeys also aimed criticism at the channel.

A red background with white writing. The writing reads "We ask the questions you'd ask. The BBC doesn't." A white banner at the bottom reads "It's time to change channels" and "GB News, Britain's News Channel".

Speaking to Campaign, Moszynski dismissed the criticism and said: “We are fearless and we are aware that we may well be criticised or have people like Stop Funding Hate attack us, but we passionately believe in any brand that is legal, decent, honest, truthful.”

He added: “[The channel is] not political, they’re apolitical. There's a massive opportunity because so many people are dissatisfied with what TV news currently brings. And when you dig deep into why people are dissatisfied, it is that they believe that broadcasters and presenters are hamstrung by political correctness.”

He added that no complaints to Ofcom about GB News’s output have been upheld. The broadcaster received complaints in July after Dan Wootton, the former executive editor of The Sun, called for lockdown restrictions to end.

Angelos Frangopoulos, chief executive officer of GB News, said: “GB News is committed to serving the voices of the 86% of people who live beyond the south-east and London – the 'silent majority' of Britain – so this campaign will meet them where they are.”

Campaign approached the BBC for comment. A spokesperson said: “We'll leave them to do their own PR.”

This article first appeared in Campaign.