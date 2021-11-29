Labour in Comms launches diversity drive to support future political leaders

One-to-one mentoring advice and training is being given to a second cohort of 10 people taking part in the scheme. This comes after an initial cohort of 10 took part in the scheme earlier this year.

The names of the mentors have not been released, but they are understood to include heads of comms at FTSE 100 firms, senior agency advisors and heads of comms in the third sector.

Under the Impact scheme, pro bono comms advice will be provided to people from minority and disadvantaged communities looking to stand for any public office, from a parish councillor to a member of Parliament.

This includes support with social media, graphic design, messaging, media relations and political intelligence.

Laura Cunliffe-Hall, social and digital media lead at Labour in Communications, said: “The Labour Party is the party of equality, and we are proud that our Labour in Communications network is sharing its expertise to empower our future leaders. Every individual deserves equal access to opportunities in politics.”

Anneliese Dodds MP, chair of the Labour Party and shadow women and equalities secretary,,said: “While the current Parliament is the most diverse it has ever been, there is still a long way to go to make it a more equal and representative place. That’s why I am delighted that Labour in Communications is leveraging its network to meet this vital challenge.”

