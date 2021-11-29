TikTok hires Deliveroo’s head of public affairs

Giles Derrington started in his new role as TikTok's UK senior public policy and government relations manager today. He reports to Elizabeth Kanter, director of government relations and public policy at the video-based social networking platform.

In a recent post on social media, dubbed a “mini personal announcement” Derrington said: “Super exciting to work with a massively growing, really interesting company, and to reconnect with some brilliant former colleagues.”

He added: “Will of course miss the brilliant team at Deliveroo and hugely proud to have worked with them all!”

At TikTok, Derrington will be reunited with former colleagues he encountered during nearly a decade working for the Liberal Democrats, such as Ben Rathe, policy and safety comms lead, and Sara Mosavi, who has a policy and comms role.

He will also be working with Ben Bradley, government relations and public policy manager, who he previously worked with at the trade body techUK.

Career path

Derrington started out as a press officer for Liberal Democrat MEP Liz Lynne before becoming a parliamentary researcher for Lib Dem MP Jenny Willot.

He was later appointed a political and legislative adviser for Lib Dem peers in the House of Lords, and two years later became co-head, legislation and political affairs, for the Lib Dem Whips' Office in the House of Lords.

Derrington then moved to become head of the Lib Dem parliamentary unit.

He left Westminster in 2017 for a job as associate director of policy at techUK, and in 2019 took up the role of head of public affairs at Deliveroo.

