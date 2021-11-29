Pandemic partnership prompts freelance PR veterans to launch agency

Sam Jones and Paula Hunter, who have launched micro agency Big Bang PR, have more than 45 years’ industry experience. They decided to join forces after working with each other on projects during the pandemic.

The agency’s launch clients include The Utley Foundation’s Music for Dementia campaign, as well as financial firms SoMo and Payl8r.

Big Bang is targeting larger SME businesses, charities, challenger brands and disruptors for future additions to its client roster.

Hunter has 25 years of PR experience, and has spent 18 of those as a freelancer. She has worked for Weber Shandwick, Finn Communications and Tangerine, among other agencies, and with food and drinks brands, charities and individual clients.

She said: “Our ideal clients are ambitious start-ups and challenger brands eager to make a name for themselves, or established brands that want a greater ROI. There aren’t many sectors that we haven’t worked across, so we’re confident we can take on a broad mix of clients and comms challenges.”

Jones has worked in the industry for 20 years and was previously head of PR for Save the Children. She also helped launch the Sky Arts TV channel.

She said: “We want to remain a micro agency of two so we can cut through the management time and spend more time achieving great results for our clients. We’re hands-on practitioners who pride ourselves on delivering the work ourselves, rather than handing it down to junior account teams.”