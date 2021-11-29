TfL director of news joins regulator IPSO board

Lord Faulks QC, chairman of IPSO, said: “I’m delighted to welcome both Matt [Brown] and Michaela [McAleer] to the Board. Their wealth of experience will further strengthen the organisation and support IPSO’s continued delivery of robust, independent press regulation.”

Prior to joining Transport for London as a chief press officer 11 years ago, Brown spent four years as a senior press officer in the Mayor of London’s office. He had previously worked as a press officer at Barnado’s and at the online political think tank openDemocracy.

Brown is a Fellow of the PRCA and in 2020 was awarded the Mark Mellor Award for Outstanding Contribution to the PR Industry. He is ranked eighth in the PRWeek UK Power Book 2021 Top 10 in public sector comms.

“An independent, healthy, free and trusted press is one of the vital cornerstones of our democracy. There are both challenges and opportunities ahead and I look forward to supporting the work of IPSO at this incredibly important time,” he said.

McAleer is the acting deputy commissioner for local government standards and acting deputy ombudsman at the Northern Ireland Public Services Ombudsman. She is also a member of the Administrative Justice Council for the UK.

She said: “I look forward to being part of delivering on IPSO’s vision, strategy and, most importantly, its values. A free press, underpinned by robust self-regulation, has never been more important as we continue to navigate the challenges of the pandemic and the constantly developing digital world.”

