MEPRA Awards 2021: winners revealed

Acorn was set up by CEO Kate Midttun in 2010, in Abu Dhabi, and now employs 60 staff. Another homegrown consultancy, Gambit Communications, took home Small Agency of the Year.

The MEPRA Middle East PR Awards, which took place at Atlantis the Palm, Dubai, on 24 November, hosted more than 500 in-person guests this year, from 88 agencies and in-house comms teams across the region.

The biggest single winner on the night was Hill+Knowlton Strategies, scooping 24 awards, followed closely by Weber Shandwick MENAT with 23.

Red Havas won four Gold awards and one Bronze for its entry 'Adidas Beyond the Surface', which was the joint-most wins received for a single campaign on the night. It was joined by Weber Shandwick MENAT & Google MENA, which received three Gold, one Silver and one Bronze for their campaign 'The Google Cook-Off'.

Large In-House Team of the Year went to UAE Government Media Office, while Mastercard MENA scooped the Small In-House Team of the Year trophy.

The Chairman's Award was awarded to Jack Pearce, co-founder of MEPRA and founder of Matrix Public Relations, in recognition for his outstanding contribution to the industry.

See the full list of winners here.