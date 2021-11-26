Movers & Shakers: Powerscourt, Charlesbye, Propeller, Splendid, Gilead Sciences

Charlesbye, the strategic advisory firm founded by former Downing Street comms director Lee Cain, has hired Boris Johnson’s former deputy press secretary Lucia Hodgson, PRWeek can reveal.

Powerscourt has appointed Leighton Barnish, who has about two decades of experience in comms and sustainability, to the new role of head of sustainability.

Alex Clough has been promoted by Splendid Communications to the role of group creative strategy director after four years as creative strategy director.

Propeller Group has named Mary Cirincione as vice-president, leading the agency's US operations from New York.

Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences has promoted Alex Kalomparis to senior vice-president of public affairs. Kalomparis plans to relocate from London to California in February for the role.