Purpose Awards EMEA 2022 opens for entries

The awards recognise campaigns that use creative ideas successfully to further positive causes, and acknowledge the organisations behind them. The awards are open to agencies, brands, public sector bodies, charities and NGOs throughout EMEA.
With the rise of cause marketing and social purpose showing no signs of slowing, winning a Purpose Award is a perfect way to demonstrate your organisation's ability to excel in this crucial area.
The reduced-cost 'early bird' entry deadline is Thursday 17 February, with a final deadline of Thursday 16 March. Work produced between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022 will be eligible.
Click here for more information and to enter.
List of categories
Brand Led
Best Environmental Cause Campaign
Best Health Cause Campaign
Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign
Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign
Best Fundraising Campaign
Best Advocacy Campaign
Charity/NGO
Best Environmental Cause Campaign
Best Health Cause Campaign
Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign
Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign
Best Fundraising Campaign
Best Advocacy Campaign
Public Sector
Best Environmental Cause Campaign
Best Health Cause Campaign
Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign
Collaboration
Best Environmental Cause Campaign
Best Health Cause Campaign
Best Equality & Inclusion Cause Campaign
Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign
Best Fundraising Campaign Best Advocacy Campaign
Specialist
Best Proof of Authenticity
Best Use of Creativity
Best Use of Digital/Social Media
Best Use of Celebrity and/or Influencers
Best Use of Technology
Company Awards
Agency of the Year
Brand of the Year
Comms Professional of the Year
Business Leader of the Year (not enterable)
For more information, click here.