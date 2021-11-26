B2b influencers to disrupt 2022

Driving sales in 2022 and beyond, it’s time to think beyond LinkedIn and embrace influence as a core element of a multi-platform PR strategy.

Ultimately, everyone is driven by what they really want, rather than what they say they want. It is what makes us human after all. While this ethos is well understood and applied in the b2c context, it is now being embraced within PR and influence b2b strategy too.

In 2020, the b2b influencer industry was estimated to be worth $4.6bn and counting, with 70 per cent of b2b buyers increasing mobile use significantly over the past two to three years. The reason for this shift is that online content drives purchase decisions, no matter the industry.

It’s clear b2b decision-makers are looking at content – both owned and earned. Whatever the product and service, you need tastemakers. But when you’re selling to businesses, your PR and influence strategy needs reputable experts.

Our insights show the best b2b influencers can be a business’ own employees – serving as a human face for products, addressing audiences as individuals. Yes, content like this does thrive on LinkedIn and other owned channels. But we’ve found some of the best channels are earned – podcasts, for example, where longer-form storytelling can shine.

Influence is a key ingredient, not a garnish. It’s growing – and growing fast.

In the past 11 years, I’ve seen the influence industry mature right from its infancy, through to the bourgeoning adolescent we know today, with no sign of slowing down. The question is no longer whether to use influence, but how you can get the most out of it as part of a wider b2b PR strategy.

Rahul Titus is head of influence, UK & EMEA, at Ogilvy