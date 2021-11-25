BMW Group hires UK agency for internal comms work

The account is to support the car maker's internal comms team at its three UK manufacturing plants: in Hams Hall, which manufactures engines; in Swindon, which makes body pressings and sub-assemblies; and at its Mini production facility in Oxford.

Red Marlin won the account, which is new for BMW, after a competitive pitch.

BMW is Red Marlin's first vehicle manufacturer client. Its others include Yokohama tyres and - a more recent addition - motorsport racing team Iron Lynx.

Danny Rughoobeer, agency managing director and founder, said: “Our work with BMW Group is an exciting milestone for Red Marlin. The company employs thousands of people at its plants across the UK, and with the fast-paced and frequent changes that often occur within our industry, reaching the workforce with powerful messaging is a crucial element to the success of the business.”

The independent agency was founded in 2009 and is based at the heart of the UK’s car industry in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire.

Last year, BMW Group appointed Popcorn as its retained UK PR agency, following a competitive pitch.