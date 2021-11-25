Betting and Gaming Council hires comms chief from MoD

Willetts (pictured) joins the BGC, the standards body for the betting and gaming industry, in the new year. He was a journalist at The Sun for over a decade before joining the MoD.

Willetts replaces Kevin Schofield, who is leaving to join HuffPost UK as political editor in the new year.

In his new role, Willetts will be assisted by Michael Denoual, deputy director of comms and digital.

BGC chief executive Michael Dugher said: “The BGC is the standards body committed to driving big changes across the regulated betting and gaming industry. David Willetts is a brilliantly experienced and respected former journalist and communications professional with an outstanding reputation in the media and in government.

“David will be a formidable asset for the BGC. He also joins a strong team which includes the superbly talented Michael Denoual.”

Willetts said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the Betting and Gaming Council and can’t wait to get started. They’ve already made big strides increasing standards across the industry and I’m looking forward to working with the excellent team to drive that work on.”

The BCG's members include Bet365, Coral, Paddy Power, William Hill and Rank Group.

Last week the body welcomed news that Facebook is to introduce an opt-out for the vast majority of betting adverts on its platform, amid debates around the targeting of betting ads.