Princeton brings on APCO public affairs head Gadi Dechter

PRINCETON, NJ: Princeton University has named APCO Worldwide’s Gadi Dechter as VP for communications and public affairs, effective on January 10.

Dechter will provide strategic communications and federal relations advice to university president Christopher Eisgruber and other senior university leaders. He will report to Eisgruber.

Dechter will take over for Brent Colburn, who left Princeton at the end of the summer to become SVP of external relations for the University of California.

Dechter (below) will also be responsible for overseeing the offices of communications and government affairs in Washington, D.C.

"Agency life is wonderful for squeezing 10 years of intense experience into every year, and I enjoyed so much of my time at APCO,” said Dechter, via email. “But for a communicator, the opportunity to work with a world-class team of practitioners at one of the world’s great universities, with a mission to serve the country and humanity, that’s a dream come true.”

In a statement, Eisgruber cited Dechter’s experience in DC public policy and as a journalist and teacher.

Dechter is set to join the Ivy League institution from APCO Worldwide, where he was head of public affairs, leading global client engagements and shared responsibility for setting the firm's strategy.

An APCO representative could not be reached for comment about Dechter's replacement.

Before joining APCO in 2015, he was a senior adviser to the National Economic Council and National Security Council under former President Barack Obama. He was also deputy director of policy and strategic planning at the Commerce Department.

Dechter also spent three years as MD for economic policy at the Center for American Progress, a DC think tank.