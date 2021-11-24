Dabo & Co founders launch workplace culture comms consultancy

The new venture, Together, aims to help CEOs and directors "achieve business performance through culture, driving purpose and delivering successful organisational people results". Its services will include strategic planning, culture transformation, internal comms, values and behaviours, people development and managing change for future purpose.

Lucy d’Abo, who joined Hill+Knowlton Middle East last year as director of client services, is chief executive of Together, with her sister Camilla – formerly Dubai MD at APCO Worldwide – named non-executive director.

Also joining as a non-exec director is Chris Shaw, most recently general manager at data-driven tech company The Entertainer.

Another addition is John Hague, a learning & development and employee engagement specialist who has worked in the UK and UAE for major brands including Walmart, Waitrose, John Lewis Partnership and Sky Bet. He joins as director of people and transformation.

Dabo & Co was founded in 2004 before being bought by Edelman in 2015 in a deal that made the combined agency the largest in the UAE. The two founders left the business two years later.

A statement launching the new venture highlights a "dramatic shift in the workplace ecosystem", citing studies such as the WorkHuman IQ 2021 International Report which revealed a "better culture" is among the top five reasons why people plan to look for a new job.

Lucy d’Abo said: “I strongly believe that there is a need in the Middle East for a regional workplace consultancy that has first-hand experience and truly knows what it means to build, manage and perform in the business world with culture at the core.

‘’Globally we are witnessing one of the biggest transformations in workplace culture since the industrial revolution. However, the Middle East has limited resources devoted to workplace culture, helping organisations engage with their employees, drive performance and develop new ways of thinking about the future of work. We believe that Together can meet this need."