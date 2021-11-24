Former Vero employee launches PR agency in Vietnam

Ivy Nhi Chau (pictured above), former media and influencer relations specialist at Vero, has launched Ivy+Partners, a culture-focused PR firm that offers services such as strategic planning, personal branding, and business matching.

Chau, who is CEO at Ivy+Partners, has over six years in the industry, three of which she spent at Vero honing her skills in media and influencer relations. Prior to that, she was a content creator at a publisher, and picked up experience in artist management.

Ivy+Partners’s existing portfolio includes real estate (Dreamplex, The Standard), automotive (Honda Winner), F&B (Kindee, Yachy), tech (Savyu, WriterZen, Bewell, Zalopay), architecture and interior design (LAVA, ModuleK, Geberit, Italian Design Day) and digital media (Vietcetera, Richard Moore Associates). Chau’s most recent project was to promote WriterZen founder Daniel Nguyen at the Ad World Conference.

“In Vietnam, there are still many people who don't fully understand the concept of PR and how it has evolved over the years,” said Chau. “PR used to be about media booking and advertising placement—and spending huge money—but that’s no longer the case. We are here to help SMEs, startups, and local brands that cannot afford to do advertising or work with big agencies.”

Ivy+Partners considers its biggest trump card its strong relationships with the media, influencers, and the Vietnamese community in and beyond Vietnam. The firm is also a member of PRCA.