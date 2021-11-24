Movers & Shakers: Edelman, Allison+Partners, BCW, and more

Edelman China has augmented its capabilities in the health & wellness space, bringing onboard two senior specialists to lead the firm's offerings for clients operating in the healthcare, sports and lifestyle sectors. Laura Zhou joins Edelman from McCann Health as vice president of healthcare, while Chris Leung has been named the firm's new senior vice president of lifestyle & sports marketing. He joins from Entourage Sports & Entertainment.

Allison+Partners has appointed Adeline Goh as the general manager of its Singapore office. She will oversee the agency's Singapore presence, build the team's capabilities and client roster while driving the agency's growth in the market. She joins from Edelman Singapore, where she was a managing director and has also held senior roles at BCW, Klareco (formerly Bell Pottinger Asia) and Ketchum Singapore. Goh also clocked in a decade of editorial experience at Mediacorp and Singapore Press Holdings.

BCW has been named Singapore PR agency partner by Scoot. The low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, awarded its first post-pandemic corporate communications retainer to BCW Singapore following a closed-door competitive presentation process. BCW will work with Scoot to raise awareness of the brand and reputation in the market, along with the safe and gradual resumption of international air travel.

Independent communications and PR agency GT Communications appointed Kelly Oversby as lead advisor in its Perth office, with a focus on B2B and corporate clients; Katie Rodwell as senior advisor in the Perth office, with a focus on B2C and reputation management; and Emilie Dye as advisor in the Sydney office, working across client portfolios focused on corporate communications, advocacy, policy development, issues management and media relations. Oversby has more than two decades of experience including operating her own boutique consultancy for 12 years and managing APAC marcoms in-house for a multinational. Rodwell has spent nearly 20 years in both agency and in-house roles in Europe, Asia Pacific and the Americas. Dye spent two years at the Australian Taxpayers' Alliance where she became policy director.

Grey Group appointed former Red Havas CEO Sarah Trombetta as chief client officer for Procter & Gamble in AMEA (Asia, Middle East and Africa). Based in Australia, Trombetta will be part of WPP and Grey's P&G global leadership team, working with Nirvik Singh (Grey's global COO and president of its international region) and Debby Reiner (president of Grey global clients and business leadership for P&G, WPP). Trombetta takes over from Yashaswini Samat, a 28-year Grey veteran who will support the business transition until the end of the year.

FleishmanHillard has been chosen to provide international communications and media relations support for Guardforce AI, a security solutions provider in Asia. The agency will develop and implement a communications program to grow brand awareness internationally as Guardforce AI continues to expand its solutions, providing security services for public and private sector organizations in Asia.

Redhill has been appointed to manage the opening of Voco Orchard Singapore, the first property in South East Asia under IHG Hotels & Resorts' premium brand, voco Hotels. Redhill will work closely with the voco Orchard Singapore team to execute a full launch strategy.

Glad U Came, a PR and influencer marketing agency has been awarded with the PR mandate for IG Wrapple Street Fruitisserie, a Mumbai-based concept eatery. The mandate encompasses providing strategic communications support to the brand with PR outlook to increase the brand's awareness and reach. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.