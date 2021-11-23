News

Revolve brand ambassador program scales e-retailer's influencer marketing

The fast-growing e-commerce clothing retailer invites digital influencers to earn cash, promoting Revolve products.

by Betsy Kim / Added 3 hours ago

LOS ANGELES: Revolve Group has launched a brand ambassador program, giving its customers the opportunity to act as influencers and reap rewards for engaging with brands and products.

In 2003, co-CEOs Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas founded the online clothing company that focuses on millennial and Gen Z consumers. The company won recognition in the media by using data science in the fashion industry to manage supply and demand.

Now the company is leveraging technology with another approach: opening a program for influencers to promote products available through Revolve's website. In return, influencers can earn commission, get early access to brands and participate in Revolve events.

To become a brand ambassador, applicants can register on Revolve's website. The company's brand marketing division will select influencers to share products offered by the retailer. The ambassadors will create customized landing pages, which will act as virtual storefronts, where they can curate their favorite items. From these landing pages, they can link to their social channels and generate earnings from sales.

In choosing influencers, Revolve will take into account the diversity and visual appeal of their platforms, their audiences and engagement with followers.

Revolve will invite top sellers to create X Revolve capsule collections, categorized by tiers based on the number of Instagram followers. Influencers will benefit from greater exposure using Revolve's platform, while amplifying brands.

In a statement, Revolve chief brand officer Raissa Gerona described the program as a new avenue for its community to exercise the power of influence.

The initial soft-launch proved successful, bringing on 3,000 ambassadors with a waiting list of 10,000 applicants, according to the company. Revolve also noted the program has become a leading source for online traffic, increasing sales and providing insights with data about customers and brands.

In Q3, Revolve reported net sales of $244.1 million, representing a 62% year-over-year increase. It experienced a two-year growth of 58% compared to the third quarter of 2019, which predated the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Net income was down 14% year-over-year to $16.7 million.

