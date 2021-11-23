Google Health’s Johnny Luu to join Cerner as CCO

NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO: Johnny Luu is set to join North Kansas City, Missouri-based health information technology services, device and hardware company Cerner on January 5.

"I've seen so much momentum in the industry toward using technology to help caregivers do their jobs, and to give patients the support and tools to improve their own health,” he said via email.

A company spokesperson said that Luu’s responsibilities will include employee engagement, corporate brand reputation and messaging for Cerner’s global communications teams.

Luu comes from Google Health, where he has served as director of global communications and public affairs since February 2020. The company did not respond to an inquiry about his replacement.

At Cerner, Luu is set to replace Joe Mandacina, who is joining Northwestern Mutual as its chief communications officer on Monday. Mandacina had been Cerner’s CCO since January.

Luu has also served as head of comms and head of technology and internal comms at Waymo, the self-driving technology company and subsidiary of Google parent Alphabet. For four years, Luu was Google’s global communications and public affairs manager for Australia and New Zealand. He began his career working as a reporter and producer for the Special Broadcasting Service Australia for more than four years.

Luu was also a member of PRWeek’s 2020 40 Under 40 class.

In Q3, Cerner reported revenue of $1.47 billion, up 7% from the prior year, and net earnings of $175.8 million, down 50.7% from the year prior.