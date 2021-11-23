Pitch Update: BMW, Heineken, McCain, Cameo, Ecospend and more

Heineken has appointed Cirkle for its trade PR account, replacing Stir, PRWeek has learned.

BMW Group has appointed automotive PR agency Red Marlin on an internal comms brief.

Rostrum has been appointed by Ecospend, the UK-owned and managed open banking services provider, following a competitive tender process. Ecospend is the exclusive provider of open banking payments services to HMRC and the UK Government. Founded in 2017, it recently achieved the milestone of processing over £1bn in open banking payments.

McCain Foods has appointed We Are Social to manage its social media presence for the McCain brand in the UK and Ireland. As McCain’s social media agency of record, We Are Social will be responsible for social and editorial strategy, content, and brand campaign creative development.

Cameo, the fan engagement platform rumoured to be valued at £1bn, has appointed Ready10 to help raise its profile in the UK in 2022.

Spectacle maker Cubitts has hired Words + Pixels to raise its profile through creative strategy and corporate and consumer PR, amid the brand's continued UK expansion - its latest store opened in Leeds this month. In the retained brief, Words + Pixels will implement a series of campaigns, product and store launches and creative storytelling.

The Communication Group has been appointed by Abercorn, a group of schools in central London for children aged two to 13. Abercorn was founded in 1987 by Andrea Greystoke, who was the first female teacher at St. Paul’s Boys School and King’s College Wimbledon.

Food, drink, hospitality and travel communications agency Palm has been appointed by chocolate drinks brand Knoops for an integrated PR and influencer campaign. The business launched in 2013, opening its first store in Rye, East Sussex, and it now has five further outlets across London plus a coastal store in Brighton.

Pupil, the technology-led spatial data company, has appointed Instinctif Partners to raise its profile as a "pioneering and fast growth" proptech business. Pupil’s first product, Spec, has mapped the interiors of over 35,000 residential properties in London since 2019, while its commercial product Stak will move from pilot phase to official launch in the next few months.

Bakery brand Urban Legend has appointed consumer lifestyle agency Bland. to communicate its new store openings. Urban Legend opens at Boxpark Croydon and Clapham Junction this month, following a recent opening in Brighton.

Trade body the Entertainment Globalization Association (EGA) has hired Bubble Agency - the PR, marketing and events specialist for the media and entertainment technology and services sectors - as its PR agency of record. Bubble Agency will focus on raising awareness of the EGA among content creators, with a particular focus on promoting EGA Insights Committee’s consumer research.

Comvita, the Manuka honey manufacturer, has appointed The Lucre Group to support its UK PR strategy. The agency will focus on building brand awareness in the UK for Comvita, encouraging trade-up.

London agency Dirt & Glory Media has won the PR, social media and communications account for 2022 for Wondr Medical. Launched in 2020, Wondr Medical is a digital platform designed to connect the global medical community.

Creative technology brand Cricut has hired Bee Influence as one of its UK influencer marketing agencies to manage a large-scale YouTube campaign. The influencer campaign rolls out on YouTube and will involve a range of influencers across categories such as parenting, lifestyle, interior design, students, and SME businesses.