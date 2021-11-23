Movers & Shakers: Teneo, FTI, Instinctif, Instinct, British Beer & Pub Association and more

Teneo has continued to make senior appointments across Europe, including managing directors in Berlin, Frankfurt and Brussels.

Instinctif Partners has hired Tom Nutt from Grayling to the new role of head of UK corporate & campaigns and promoted two senior members of staff.

FTI Consulting has appointed Julia Bradshaw as a senior director in its life sciences and healthcare team within the company’s strategic communications arm. She was previously business news editor at the Daily Telegraph.

Henry Jamieson has left his job as deputy director, Prime Minister and Cabinet Office comms, to take up a new role as director of comms and marketing at the British Beer & Pub Association.

Consumer PR agency Instinct has grown its senior team with the appointment of Andie Maylor as head of fashion. She will oversee the fashion division, which the agency said has doubled in the last twelve months aided by new clients such as White Stuff and Sekonda joining QVC UK, Replay, Diadora and Saint James. Maylor joins from an in-house position at Adidas and previously worked at Hill+Knowlton, Exposure and Mission.

The Betting and Gaming Council has hired David Willetts, currently press secretary to Conservative cabinet minister Ben Wallace and head of ministerial communications at the Ministry of Defence, as its director of comms and digital.

Crisis communications specialist agency Alder has hired Sue Bishop, who was most recently director of external relations at the Headmasters' and Headmistresses' Conference, which represents the leaders of UK independent schools. Bishop, who joins as a specialist partner, previously held senior comms roles at charities including Christian Aid, ActionAid UK and Young Epilepsy. Alder has also hired Jack Myers, most recently a senior consultant at comms firm Woburn Partners, as a senior account manager.

CSM Sport & Entertainment has announced two new senior hires to bolster its UK creative team. Alex Kemp joins as head of creative, having previously worked in various freelance creative director roles for the likes of Universal Music Group, Saatchi & Saatchi and AMV BBDO. Charlotte Monks joins as head of creative services; she was formerly head of shoots and production at Boden.

Bex Couper has been promoted to director of strategic communications at the Royal College of Psychiatrists, taking over from Kim Catcheside, PRWeek has learned.

Netherlands-based broadcast and media company EMG has hired Patrick Brand as head of communications and marketing. Brand most recently worked at data centre operator Interxion Digital Realty and previously held positions at NEP, Ericsson, Red Bee Media and D&MS.