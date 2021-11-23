Big firms 'inconsistent on digital engagement'

A study of the top 300 from the Forbes Global 2000 list of the biggest public firms found most do not use personalisation tools (94 per cent) or a chatbot (85 per cent) on their websites. More than one fifth (22 per cent) do not link to brand social channels.

Meanwhile, only 40 per cent of CEOs have a social media presence and only 17 per cent actively post company-related info.

The Global Marketing Engagement Index from PR and marketing agency Lewis gives scores out of 100 for engagement (the MET, or Marketing Engagement Tracker score). It found 65 per cent of industries saw their score fall this year.

The biggest declines were in Real Estate & Development (-19 per cent), E-commerce (-11 per cent), and Aerospace & Defence (-10 per cent). Lower scores across the media, website reporting and UX categories were the most common reasons for the decline.

Other findings include:

Nearly a quarter of global CEOs have not been in media interviews over the past 90 days

Brands are behind on user experience, with nearly 45 per cent not using video assets on their sites

40 per cent do not list their corporate values anywhere on their website and roughly 20 per cent do not reference current cultural issues

B2B brands are lagging on community engagement as they were found less likely to interact with customers over their social channels

Companies are shifting away from using tag management software, tracking custom conversions, and using custom events and dimensions on their webpages. This trend was first reported in 2020, and it accelerated by 10 per cent in 2021.

Lewis founder and CEO Chris Lewis said: “COVID-19 altered how consumers interact with brands. The expectation for seamless customer journeys is now a given. Organisations delivering flexible, frictionless experiences will continue to emerge on top.”