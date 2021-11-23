Cabinet Office comms chief moves to beer industry for public affairs role

He started his new role this week, after almost a decade working in government comms. His key responsibilities are in communications, marketing and public affairs.

In a post on social media, Jamieson said: “The BBPA stands for extremely important national issues and I can’t wait to be part of the team.”



He added: “It is, of course, bittersweet. I’ve had a great time in government and made many friends... the bottom line is that I am exceptionally proud to have worked for the Government Communication Service and alongside so many exceptional and dedicated public servants.”



Jamieson’s core priorities will be promoting beer as Britain’s drink of choice, as well as campaigning against increases to beer duty and business rates.

He told PRWeek: "After nearly nine years working within the Government Communication Service I am very excited to be joining the BBPA. Safeguarding and the growth of the pub and beer industries is something I feel passionately about and I am very much looking forward to building upon the organisation's achievements and continuing to work with government."

Credentials

He describes himself as a “caring, creative, emotionally intelligent and experienced leader with a track record of delivering multimillion projects and campaigns, demonstrating impact and directing large multi-disciplinary teams”.



He started out as a studio floor manager at Sky News before taking a job as a parliamentary researcher in 2010. Less than two years later Jamieson went to Australia – where he spent a year working as a media adviser for NSW Health.



He returned to the UK in 2013 and took a new role as senior comms manager at Public Health England. He spent four years at the government agency, rising to become head of strategic comms, before leaving to become private secretary to the permanent secretary, HMRC.



Jamieson left this role to become director of comms at the British Embassy in China, followed by a nine-month stint as head of comms at the Valuation Office Agency. His most recent role was deputy director, Prime Minister and Cabinet Office comms.

