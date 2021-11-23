News

Propel launches accessibility widget

Created by UserWay, the widget helps to address the needs of people with a range of disabilities.

by Natasha Bach / Added 3 hours ago

TEL AVIV: PR management software platform Propel has launched an accessibility widget to make websites easier to use for those with disabilities.

The widget, which was created by UserWay, launched with the goal of addressing the needs of people with a range of disabilities, including those who are visually impaired, blind, dyslexic, elderly or neurodiverse.

Among its functions are keyword-only navigation, a screen reader, dyslexia font and high contrast on web pages. These solutions are intended to target more than 40 challenges those with disabilities regularly face when navigating the web, the company said in a statement.

The accessibility widget arose from a desire to make websites more user-friendly for the 26% of Americans who have a disability. Propel cofounder and CEO Zach Cutler has a disability himself, and contributed to his desire to make the web more accessible and inclusive.

