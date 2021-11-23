Resources

Up next:

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Franziska Weber

Hyatt selects Franziska Weber to head global comms

BIPOC influencers are paid less and here’s what’s causing it

BIPOC influencers are paid less and here’s what’s causing it

The role of PR in dispelling misinformation, disinformation and fake news

The role of PR in dispelling misinformation, disinformation and fake news

McDonald’s, Miller Lite, Blue Moon or Hotels.com: Who has the best holiday campaign?

McDonald’s, Miller Lite, Blue Moon or Hotels.com: Who has the best holiday campaign?

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

PRWeek launches call for Dashboard 25 2022 submissions

Dr. Oetker hires FleishmanHillard

Dr. Oetker hires FleishmanHillard

This morning's news to know.

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Current Global named AOR for Kellogg brands RxBar, Kashi, Pure Organic

Current Global named AOR for Kellogg brands RxBar, Kashi, Pure Organic

The PR Week: 12.9.21 Lori Teranishi, iQ 360

The PR Week: 12.9.21 Lori Teranishi, iQ 360