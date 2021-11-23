Heineken hires agency for UK trade PR

It follows a competitive pitch involving a number of agencies and sees Cirkle added to the Heineken roster.

Stir has held the account since 2018.

Heineken said in a statement: "After several years of successfully working together, Heineken and Stir are parting company. We thank Stir for all their hard work and wish them well. We look forward to working with Cirkle from 1 January 2022."

Ruth Kieran, CEO at Cirkle, said: “We are thrilled to join Heineken UK’s roster of agencies to deliver PR strategy in the on- and off-trade. We are enormously proud of the reputation that we have built in this area and it is testament to the team’s experience that Heineken UK has recognised Cirkle’s value as an agency partner. UK retailers and the pub and bar community have experienced an extremely testing period and we are excited to be supporting Heineken UK in helping publicans and retailers nationwide navigate these challenges.”

Cirkle represents a number of clients in the food and drink industry, including Premier Foods, Britvic, Kinder and, more recently, The Wine Society. Other recent account wins for the agency include Pendragon, one of the UK’s biggest automotive retailers.