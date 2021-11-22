Swaarm adds features to boost marketing capabilities

BERLIN: Swaarm has added tech features to provide agencies, advertisers and brands with more information.

The updates are not just an improvement to data reliability and stability, but also to boost business advantages, said Yogeeta Chainani, Swaarm cofounder and chief product officer.

“Advertisers wanting to run digital campaigns need a platform to measure their campaign results and effectiveness,” said Chainani. Swaarm tracks information to help advertisers manage their partners, optimize campaigns and get more information about the quality of users, including their origin.

The new view-through attribution identifies sources and websites that are running the campaigns, which bring in users.

“This information is needed to be able to reward the appropriate partners,” said Chainani. “Until now in the digital world, this attribution was done with clicks.”

With the new attribution tool, if a user sees an ad but does not click on it, yet hours later downloads the app from an app store, the partner would still get rewarded for getting an impression or view of the ad.

Sometimes fraudulent websites and sources send millions of clicks to mobile measurement partners. The new AppsFlyer signing tool aims to solve that issue by weeding out fraudulent clicks.

“These fraudulent clicks are done to steal attribution from the rightful partners and make money,” said Chainani.

AppsFlyer requires advertisers, advertising networks and agencies to sign every click with a secret token that is only known to AppsFlyer and the respective parties, helping to fight fraud, said Chainani. “Our advertisers and agencies therefore only pay for real clicks and real users.”

The new API feed configurator matches campaigns with partners and sources. Previously, individual account managers in companies and agencies would select channels and sources for running digital advertising campaigns. With this technology, e-commerce websites, which specialize in, for example, beauty products, can automatically match with appropriate advertisers to maximize returns.



“The feed API configurator automates this manual process and lets you match the right advertising-campaigns with the right partners and sources,” stated Chainani.



Clients such as Clearpier, Ola Mobile, Spyke Media, Apptrust, Iconpeak and Nexamob are using Swaarm’s feature updates, the company said in a statement.



In June, Swaarm closed on a seven-figure funding round to expand internationally. This year, the company launched an iOS 14-compliant privacy-enabled attribution chain and an analytics explorer tool to provide additional business insights.