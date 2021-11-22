News

TrillerNet hires Brian O'Shaughnessy as comms head

O'Shaughnessy cofounded Pramana Collective in 2013 and previously led communications at Skype and Google.

by Aleda Stam / Added 50 minutes ago

Brian O'Shaughnessy
Brian O'Shaughnessy

SAN JOSE, CA: TrillerNet, parent company of video social app Triller, has hired Brian O'Shaughnessy as head of communications. 

In his new role, the Pramana Collective cofounder will lead communications and work across its stable of brands including the Triller app, Fight Club, Verzuz, FITE and Amplify.ai. He will report to TrillerNet’s CMO Justine Watkins.

"The radical changes in the creator ecosystem are a reflection of the broader changes all around us," O'Shaughnessy said. "TrillerNet is the catalyst for creativity and the engine for creators, content and commerce."

In 2013, O'Shaughnessy cofounded The Pramana Collective with Sean Garrett, former VP of communications at Twitter; and Brandee Barker, previously director of global communications and public policy at Facebook. The agency was founded to focus on project-based work, rather than AOR relationships.

In January 2021, O'Shaughnessy founded SomethingPR to offer strategic guidance to startups and established corporations, including core messaging, launch and founder narratives, talent and agency sourcing, with a particular interest in companies that use technology to solve human problems at scale.

Going forward, O'Shaughnessy will not be accepting SomethingPR or Pramana clients.

Before Pramana, O'Shaughnessy was head of global communications at Skype, directing corporate branding strategy, internal and policy communications. 

He also spent two years as director of global corporate communications and public affairs at Google as well as leadership communications roles at VeriSign, Network Solutions and Internet Alliance. 

In April, TrillerNet named Mahi de Silva to CEO. He succeeded Mike Lu, who transitioned to be the company’s president.

At the same time, TrillerNet acquired de Silva’s company Amplify.ai, which uses artificial intelligence to help brands engage with customers. De Silva previusly served as Amplify.ai’s CEO. Additionally, TrillerNet acquired New York-based FITE, a streaming platform for sports and entertainment.

Earlier this year, the company purchased Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’s live music streaming platform Verzuz.

Last year, Triller touted itself as an alternative to TikTok, when the Trump administration threatened to ban it in the U.S. over security concerns. A Triller press release from October stated that “Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 350 million downloads.”

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Blizzard Entertainment employees and supporters protest for better working conditions in July. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Crisis timeline: Activision Blizzard’s CEO feels the heat over sexual harassment allegations

Brian O'Shaughnessy

TrillerNet hires Brian O'Shaughnessy as comms head

OK, computer: Radiohead create 3D underworld to herald Kid A Mnesia reissue

OK, computer: Radiohead create 3D underworld to herald Kid A Mnesia reissue

Global agency groups Q3 report card: Dentsu gets Olympics boost amid COVID recovery

Global agency groups Q3 report card: Dentsu gets Olympics boost amid COVID recovery

Niantic’s first brand campaign bridges gap between metaverse and reality

Niantic’s first brand campaign bridges gap between metaverse and reality

This morning's news to know.

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Finn Partners teams with Pharmacy Podcast Network

Finn Partners teams with Pharmacy Podcast Network

ACG chief executive Mimi Kalinda and MARCO CEO Didier Lagae

MSL affiliate MARCO buys majority stake in Africa's ACG and eyes London opening

Trey Hicks PR named as defendant in amended filing of Astroworld lawsuit

Trey Hicks PR named as defendant in amended filing of Astroworld lawsuit

Michael Lassiter started in the newly created role on November 1.

Savills ups Michael Lassiter to corporate comms head