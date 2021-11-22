TrillerNet hires Brian O'Shaughnessy as comms head

SAN JOSE, CA: TrillerNet, parent company of video social app Triller, has hired Brian O'Shaughnessy as head of communications.

In his new role, the Pramana Collective cofounder will lead communications and work across its stable of brands including the Triller app, Fight Club, Verzuz, FITE and Amplify.ai. He will report to TrillerNet’s CMO Justine Watkins.

"The radical changes in the creator ecosystem are a reflection of the broader changes all around us," O'Shaughnessy said. "TrillerNet is the catalyst for creativity and the engine for creators, content and commerce."

In 2013, O'Shaughnessy cofounded The Pramana Collective with Sean Garrett, former VP of communications at Twitter; and Brandee Barker, previously director of global communications and public policy at Facebook. The agency was founded to focus on project-based work, rather than AOR relationships.

In January 2021, O'Shaughnessy founded SomethingPR to offer strategic guidance to startups and established corporations, including core messaging, launch and founder narratives, talent and agency sourcing, with a particular interest in companies that use technology to solve human problems at scale.

Going forward, O'Shaughnessy will not be accepting SomethingPR or Pramana clients.

Before Pramana, O'Shaughnessy was head of global communications at Skype, directing corporate branding strategy, internal and policy communications.

He also spent two years as director of global corporate communications and public affairs at Google as well as leadership communications roles at VeriSign, Network Solutions and Internet Alliance.

In April, TrillerNet named Mahi de Silva to CEO. He succeeded Mike Lu, who transitioned to be the company’s president.

At the same time, TrillerNet acquired de Silva’s company Amplify.ai, which uses artificial intelligence to help brands engage with customers. De Silva previusly served as Amplify.ai’s CEO. Additionally, TrillerNet acquired New York-based FITE, a streaming platform for sports and entertainment.

Earlier this year, the company purchased Timbaland and Swizz Beatz’s live music streaming platform Verzuz.

Last year, Triller touted itself as an alternative to TikTok, when the Trump administration threatened to ban it in the U.S. over security concerns. A Triller press release from October stated that “Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 350 million downloads.”