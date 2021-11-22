My eyesight is rubbish! Dom Joly in Specsavers eye test campaign

He stars in a short tongue-in-cheek film in which Joly causes mayhem as he walks around shouting into an enormous mobile phone and bumping into things, seemingly oblivious to the reaction of others.



The new film, launched last week, is part of an integrated campaign across digital, video, press and social that aims to encourage 35- to 55-year-olds to get an eye test due to presbyopia.



This is a common part of ageing where there is a gradual loss of ability to focus on nearby objects.





Comic turn

The film is a reprise of one of the sketches that brought Joly, who recently discovered he had presbyopia, to fame as the star of Trigger Happy TV in the early noughties.



It depicts Joly’s bizarre solution to failing eyesight. Buying a bigger phone. In one scene Joly lifts his phone and accidentally knocks an entire afternoon tea off the table he is sat at – to the shock of diners sitting nearby.



The film ends with the message: “Don’t get a massive phone. Get an eye test.”

Impact

A single tweet issued by Specsavers last week resulted in more than 66,000 views of the film, which was created for social and PR by Tangerine Communications and TigerBond.





Can you guess why @DomJoly is still carrying a massive phone around? �� pic.twitter.com/L0PlGHFDp7 — Specsavers (@Specsavers) November 18, 2021





Lisa Hale, head of social, Specsavers, said: “Presbyopia isn’t a fun or engaging topic on its own, so for social, where ad fatigue is rife, we had to think of a way to communicate quite a lengthy key message in a way that will capture and hold the attention of our ‘xennial’ audience.”



She added: “Research told us that nostalgia is hugely effective for this audience, so we used this to connect with those who might be experiencing symptoms, while also leveraging the brand’s playful tone of voice.”

Personal experience

Joly commented: “Presbyopia happened to me gradually and I hadn’t realised that I needed glasses... eventually I had an eye test and realised I needed specs.”





Living with a big mobile has its challenges... watch to see why I put up with it @Specsavers⁩ #AD pic.twitter.com/vPT7oSCkli — Dom Joly (@domjoly) November 20, 2021





He added: “The downside is that you can really see your family’s faces in focus. You realise how much they disapprove of you and don’t find you funny… But maybe that’s just mine!”





Click here to subscribe to the FREE pharma and healthcare comms bulletin to receive dedicated healthcare news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the pharma and healthcare comms bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com