Instinctif hires Grayling's Tom Nutt and makes senior promotions

Nutt, currently head of corporate for the UK and Europe at Grayling, joins Instinctif as its new head of UK corporate & campaigns. Instinctif said he will help build out the corporate practice and deliver integrated comms services across the group, reporting to the CEO.

Nutt, who leaves Grayling after four years, will work closely with Laura O’Connell, who has been promoted from UK corporate and campaigns practice to chair of UK corporate and campaigns.

O’Connell joined Instinctif six years ago after Wriglesworth, the consultancy she founded, was acquired by the company. Instinctif said in her new role, her focus will be "building the next stage of the business’ corporate growth story, on new business and on mentoring colleagues across the firm". O’Connell will report to the CEO and work closely with the group board.

In addition, Emily Luscombe, currently group head of client services, will be promoted to chief client officer. Another new role reporting to the CEO, Luscombe's brief will be to "take responsibility for delivering a seamless client-facing experience across practices and geographies, working to build and develop new and existing group-wide client relationships", Instinctif said. Luscombe joined from Golin, where she was deputy MD, two years ago.

Today's announcement is the latest in a series of people moves at the group, which named Ed Amory as its new CEO in March. Appointments since have included a new group head of digital and a group head of innovation and creativity. Former Conservative minister David Gauke joined recently as senior public policy adviser.

Amory said: “We are thrilled that Laura and Tom will be playing such pivotal roles in the evolution of our corporate communications business, taking one of Instinctif’s core practices to the next level to support changing client demands. A crucial element of those client requirements is our ability to deliver a seamless integrated offer across different practices, and Emily will be driving this forward in her newly created group role.”

LDC, the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group, has been Instinctif's majority owner since 2019.