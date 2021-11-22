Five COP26 Campaigns We Liked: your winner revealed

An exciting Five COP26 Campaigns We Liked contest was eventually won by Epilepsy Climate Change (EpiCC), #TheEnvironMentalIssue, with more than half the votes (51 per cent).

EpiCC created an eight-page, special-edition newspaper manufactured using wind-powered energy. It was made using ink from algae and pulp from sustainable forests.

The publication was distributed in Glasgow during COP26 as part of Scotland’s broadsheet newspaper, The Herald. IPG Health shops McCann Health London and McCann Health New Jersey were behind the campaign.

World Animal Protection's Factory Farm Playset, came second with a campaign from creative agency Cow. It won 41 per cent of the votes for a campaign that saw four British children invited to play with "the worst toy in the world".

The campaign, which looked at the unnatural and cruel realities of intensive farming, begged the question – if children can see factory farming doesn’t make sense, why can’t the leaders at COP26?

See the full results below and find out more about the winning campaign: