Opinion

Five COP26 Campaigns We Liked: your winner revealed

Find out the winner from PRWeek's selection of the best PR and comms campaigns in September – with almost 3,000 votes submitted.

by Andrew McCorkell / Added 2 hours ago

Five COP26 Campaigns We Liked: your winner revealed

An exciting Five COP26 Campaigns We Liked contest was eventually won by Epilepsy Climate Change (EpiCC), #TheEnvironMentalIssue, with more than half the votes (51 per cent).

EpiCC created an eight-page, special-edition newspaper manufactured using wind-powered energy. It was made using ink from algae and pulp from sustainable forests.

The publication was distributed in Glasgow during COP26 as part of Scotland’s broadsheet newspaper, The Herald. IPG Health shops McCann Health London and McCann Health New Jersey were behind the campaign.

World Animal Protection's Factory Farm Playset, came second with a campaign from creative agency Cow. It won 41 per cent of the votes for a campaign that saw four British children invited to play with "the worst toy in the world".

The campaign, which looked at the unnatural and cruel realities of intensive farming, begged the question – if children can see factory farming doesn’t make sense, why can’t the leaders at COP26?

See the full results below and find out more about the winning campaign:

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Trey Hicks PR named as defendant in amended filing of Astroworld lawsuit

Trey Hicks PR named as defendant in amended filing of Astroworld lawsuit

Michael Lassiter started in the newly created role on November 1.

Savills ups Michael Lassiter to corporate comms head

Andy Checo joins Weber Shandwick after short stint at Boden Agency

Andy Checo joins Weber Shandwick after short stint at Boden Agency

Facebook gives advertisers contextual brand safety controls in the NewsFeed

Facebook gives advertisers contextual brand safety controls in the NewsFeed

Just briefly

Just briefly

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Employees don’t want a mandated return to the office, says poll

Employees don’t want a mandated return to the office, says poll

Facebook vet Sona Iliffe-Moon joins Lyft

Facebook vet Sona Iliffe-Moon joins Lyft

Meet the winners: Shutterstock and It Gets Better Project unveil global grant recipients

Meet the winners: Shutterstock and It Gets Better Project unveil global grant recipients

Michael Roth retires as Interpublic chairman

Michael Roth retires as Interpublic chairman