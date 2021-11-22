Finn Partners teams with Pharmacy Podcast Network

NEW YORK: Pharmacy Podcast Network, a pharmaceutical trade news network, is joining Finn Partners.

PPN and its new digital magazine Rx Influencer will operate as an independent unit of Finn, led by VP and executive producer Todd Eury. Eury will report to Finn Partners global health chair Gil Bashe.

Bringing on PPN is another step in Finn sharing ideas across mediums and channels, and focusing on pharmacy is a pivotal part of health communications, according to Bashe.

"[Pharmacists] are vital, and people don't really consider the fact that pharmacists are embedded in almost every aspect of our health lives," Bashe said. "They're in the CVS, in Walgreens, in hospital systems and senior care residences. Pharmacists are the health professionals who really are ambassadors for the consumer."

PPN has more than 100,000 monthly listeners to its programs and more than 20 clients across the health ecosystem that sponsor their own podcast series, including the American Pharmacists Association, Omnicell, Surescripts and Rx Safe.

Under the Finn Partners umbrella on December 1, PPN will continue to operate independently and Eury will maintain authority over content decisions, but Finn and its clients will have a direct line to industry trends and policies. Eury will also occasionally advise Finn clients.

"Just as you would push out information through PR Newswire or a blog or a video, here is a captive audience that already trusts our content," Eury said. "We're delivering content to the pharmacist, the technicians, the administrators. They just so happen to also be Finn clients."

In the future, Finn plans to continue to expand its media offerings, according to Bashe.

"Together with Todd and others, we're going to be looking at other channels to support our clients in their mission," he said. "The job is not to stay static because everything is evolving."

Finn Partners' health group has made other expansions in recent months.

In September, Tom Jones was appointed head of its New York health group and pharma sector teams, and in October, Diana Scott was promoted to senior partner and deputy director of its New York health group.