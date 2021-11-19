News

Savills ups Michael Lassiter to corporate comms head

Lassiter has worked at Savills since 2017.

by Betsy Kim / Added 2 hours ago

NEW YORK: The global real estate advisory firm Savills has promoted Michael Lassiter to VP of corporate communications and engagement. 

Lassiter started in the newly created role on November 1 and is based in Washington, DC. He reports to Ann Duncan, chief strategy officer and chief diversity officer.

Lassiter oversees corporate communications strategies and public relations for the U.S. and Canadian markets. He also serves on Savills’ North American management board.

“This new position reflects the expansion of my responsibilities as director of public relations and the importance of having thoughtful and effective corporate communications strategies, internally and externally,” Lassiter said.

Lassiter joined Savills in 2017 as a public relations manager, before becoming the director of public relations for North America. A spokesperson stated the firm has not yet filled his previously held position but is looking internally and externally as it grows its PR team. 

Lassiter managed the corporate media strategy and PR campaign when Savills Studley rebranded to Savills in 2019. He also created Savills’ employee resource group program and cofounded the Black Excellence United employee resource group. Lassiter continues to work on the company’s diversity and inclusion initiatives. In addition to internal and external brand comms programs, some of his immediate projects include CSR campaigns, including DE&I and sustainability. 

Before coming to Savills, Lassiter worked at Edelman, Ketchum and Paul Worth Associates.

In addition to Lassiter’s appointment, Savills promoted Duncan to vice chairman, chief strategy officer and chief diversity officer from EVP, head of occupier services. She replaced Andrea Okun, who was the prior chief strategy officer and head of business development. Okun left Savills in October and joined WillScot Mobile Mini as an SVP.

Savills also promoted Dean Feratovic to the newly created position of chief human resources officer from director of human resources. He had joined the advisory firm in 2001 as manager of human resources and professional development.

The promotions occurred as the firm has continued to expand through recruitment and strategic acquisitions, according to a Savills release. In June, Savills acquired the commercial real estate agency TC Advisors.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Savills provides real estate consulting services for tenant representation in more than 70 countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

