Andy Checo joins Weber Shandwick after short stint at Boden Agency

News

Checo is Weber’s VP of client experience in New York.

by Sabrina Sanchez / Added 2 hours ago

NEW YORK: Weber Shandwick has hired Andy Checo as VP of client experience on its New York team. 

After starting in the role on Monday, Checo is responsible for multicultural communications and campaigns “that engage the Latinx community specifically to bear for clients across [Weber’s] roster in New York,” a Weber Shandwick spokesperson said in an email. He will report to EVP Brian Williams.

Prior to Weber, Checo had a brief stint at Hispanic-focused firm Boden Agency, where he was hired in June as senior director. He was responsible for developing and executing strategic communications campaigns and worked on strategy for the agency’s Anheuser-Busch client Veza Sur, L'Oréal and Dermablend.

Checo said he moved to Weber Shandwick because Boden “wasn’t the right fit.” 

“I just knew it wasn't going to be long-term after a few months, and it just so happened that the opportunity was here [at Weber] at this time,” he explained. “I’m thrilled to be joining Weber Shandwick where I will have the opportunity to partner with incredible teams to help...our clients and deliver value for organizations and their key audiences.”

Boden declined to comment for this story. 

