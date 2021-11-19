Fast-growing fan engagement platform Cameo hires first UK PR agency

The appointment follows a competitive pitch.

Cameo is host to more than 40,000 celebrities, public figures and content creators, including Snoop Dog, Caitlyn Jenner and Floyd Mayweather, connecting with fans through video-based messages delivered via the platform.

Since it was founded in 2017, Cameo has created more than 2.5 million videos and has a roster of UK-based celebrities including Chelsea footballer Romelu Lukaku, Harry Potter actor Tom Felton and Jay Buckley from The Inbetweeners – who was the most prolific performer globally on the platform in 2020.

The business is rumoured to be valued at $1bn. It was named among Time magazine’s genius companies in 2018 and one of the world’s top 50 social media companies in 2020 by Fast Company.

Ready10 is Cameo’s first UK PR agency and its brief is to help promote the personalised offering as well as a suite of additional products and special projects like its meet-and-greet product Cameo Calls and charity initiatives. It recently partnered with Choose Love, which saw stars including Olivia Coleman, Billie Piper and Paloma Faith raise more than £150,000 to help Afghan refugees.

Ready10 founder David Fraser said: “I am so excited to be working Cameo and make no apologies for how hard I am fanboying about it. I genuinely believe Cameo can become a generation-defining, transformative brand globally and that it will lead the way in connecting public figures and fans over the next decade. The whole team is so excited to be jumping on in what is still a formative time for the company and we can’t wait to get started.”

Allie Mack, director of communications at Cameo, said: “We knew very early on in the pitch process that Ready10 ‘got’ us and what we are trying to achieve – not just in the UK, but globally. It is a passionate team that shares great ideas, is connected to celebrity culture and achieves high-impact media results consistently. We are delighted to be working with it through our next phase of growth.”

Ready10's client roster includes McDonald’s, Paddy Power, MoneySuperMarket and Flora.