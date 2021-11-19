Former senior Telegraph journalist Julia Bradshaw joins FTI

Previously business news editor at the Daily Telegraph, in her new role as a senior director at FTI Consulting Julia Bradshaw (pictured) will focus on creating media strategies to develop and defend the reputations of the agency's clients within life sciences.

Prior to her seven years at the Telegraph, Bradshaw was a journalist at the Investors Chronicle, Financial Adviser and Exeter Express and Echo.

FTI said the life sciences and healthcare team advises more than 50 clients, ranging from start-ups to large firms. The global life sciences team has advised on more than 50 mergers and acquisition deals in the past seven years, valued at over $200bn. The team numbers about 80 globally and 20 in the UK.

Ben Atwell, a senior managing director and global head of life sciences and healthcare at FTI, said: “Julia’s appointment reinforces FTI Consulting’s commitment to providing our clients with comprehensive counsel as part of our global life sciences and healthcare strategic communications practice. Julia has built a strong reputation as a leading sector reporter and we look forward to our clients benefiting directly from her expertise and experience.”

Bradshaw said: “I am thrilled to be joining FTI Consulting, who I have long considered to be the pre-eminent communications advisors in the life science and healthcare sector. I am looking forward to working with this market-leading team of experts and counselling clients through their most pressing challenges.”