Facebook vet Sona Iliffe-Moon joins Lyft

She left Facebook on November 16 after six years at the company.

by Diana Bradley / Added 2 hours ago

PALO ALTO, CA: Lyft has hired Facebook alum Sona Iliffe-Moon as VP of consumer and technology communications. 

Reporting to Lyft’s head of comms Dominic Carr, Iliffe-Moon’s remit will include overseeing the communications teams for Lyft's key product verticals - rideshare, fleet and transit, bikes and scooters - along with consumer and brand communications and the creative content team. 

“I'm thrilled to join Lyft - a beloved consumer brand that reliably gets people where they want to go,” Iliffe-Moon told PRWeek via email. “Ushering in new modes of transportation has made a meaningful impact on people's lives, the environment and economy. Lyft has a big mission and a bold vision and I'm thrilled to help tell their story.”

Iliffe-Moon was previously senior director of corporate media relations for Facebook Inc, now called Meta Platforms Inc. Her last day at the company was November 16.

Iliffe-Moon joined the social network in 2015 as technology communications manager. Before her most recent role at Facebook, she was the company’s director of consumer comms.

Before that, Iliffe-Moon was PR brand affairs manager for Nestlé USA’s beverage division; and she worked at Toyota for eight years, most recently as PR manager for Toyota brand and marketing communications.

Earlier in her career, Iliffe-Moon worked at Hill & Knowlton, Weber Shandwick, and the State Department’s Bureau of Arms Control.

Last month, Facebook Inc. rebranded to Meta to reflect what CEO Mark Zuckerberg said is its commitment to developing the new surround-yourself technology known as the “metaverse.” But the social network itself is still called Facebook.

The rebrand came after former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen appeared on 60 Minutes to speak about how she copied tens of thousands of pages of Facebook internal research. Haugen, whose leaks were the basis for The Wall Street Journal report series The Facebook Files, said the social media giant prioritized "growth over safety.”

Facebook reported $29 billion in revenue in Q3, up 35% from the same period a year earlier. The company posted nearly $9.2 billion in profit, up 17% from the year prior. The number of people using Facebook's family of apps grew 12% year-over-year, to nearly 3.6 billion during the quarter. 

In June, Carr joined Lyft as VP of comms. He was previously VP of public affairs at Microsoft.

Driver supply and demand imbalances have been a challenge for Lyft throughout the pandemic, leading to higher costs and long wait times.

In Q3, Lyft reported a net loss of $71.5 million versus a net loss of $459.5 million in the same period of 2020. Lyft’s revenue grew 13% quarter-over-quarter to $864.4 million. That’s up 73% year-over-year. It also recorded record revenue per active rider at $45.63, which is up 14% year-over-year. Additionally, Lyft reported 18.94 million active riders in Q3, compared to the expected 19.69 million, per StreetAccount.

