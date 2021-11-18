Missive launches 'spacetech' practice

Missive said it will develop marketing and communications programmes on behalf of spacetech organisations exploring a new frontier for technology and business expected to be worth $10tn by 2030. It has allocated five people to the new team.

The agency said it has clients working on projects in this area, but was unable to provide details due to confidentiality.

The term spacetech describes the technology for use in travel or activities beyond the earth's atmosphere for purposes such as space flight, exploration and satellite communications. Amazon, Virgin and SpaceX are among the major companies to have entered the market.

Missive chief executive Giles Peddy said, “Missive has always been at the forefront of technology innovation. We have always looked to be a step ahead, and the launch of spacetech is a testament to that. Building on our experience in adtech, edtech, fintech and healthtech, our team is excited about spacetech’s potential. The next decade will see quantum leaps in space technology and Missive wants to be the destination agency for spacetech businesses.”

Missive was founded in 2015 by former Hotwire colleagues Nicola Koronka and Emma Ross. Peddy, formerly senior vice-president for EMEA at Lewis, joined as chief executive this time last year.

In July, the agency promoted Gemma Dunn and Hannah Devoy to director and hired Juliet Haley and James Gullis as senior consultants, later hiring Kate Hunter as a director from Hotwire.

The agency currently employs 27 people and plans to add more than five to the team by the end of the year.

Its recent client wins include RingCentral, Koa Health, TPay Mobile, Tambo and Cashflows.